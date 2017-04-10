More acts added to the line-up at Indietracks Festival

Frankie Cosmos, Skinny Girl Diet and The Just Joans are among 19 artists and DJs added to the Indietracks festival line-up.

They will join The Wedding Present, Cate Le Bon, Martha, Joanna Gruesome, The Tuts, The Wave Pictures, Shopping and dozens more performers at the festival, which takes place on the weekend of July 28-30 at the picturesque Midland Railway at Butterley, near Ripley.

Other bands joining the bill are: Luby Sparks (all the way from Japan), Baby Arms, Stephanie Goodman (formerly of Shrag and The Blue Minkies), The Pooches, The Understudies, Enderby’s Room, Cult Party, Me Rex, Milk Crimes and John Doe (a brand new project involving Mammoth Penguins).

You will also be able to see the following DJs: Offbeat, How Does It Feel To Be Loved?, Sweet Revenge and Evripidis’ Jukebox; plus Glasgow’s Bum Notes karaoke with Ruby Waters.

Tickets are available at an early bird discount price of £72 (weekend) and £39 (day). These cheaper prices are available until 9pm on Sunday, May 14. After this date, prices will be £79 (weekend) and £41 (day). So adult weekend tickets are £7 cheaper if you buy them early.

Weekend tickets for children aged 5-15 are £10, or £6 for a day ticket. Children under five get in free.

Tickets are available by calling the railway direct on 01773 747 674 during office hours or by visiting http://www.indietracks.co.uk/tickets