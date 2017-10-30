More city centre entertainment lined up at Knickerbocker Glorious

CQ Saturdays Knickerbocker Glorious returns to Derby Cathedral Quarter on Saturday, November 18, with a free line-up of family entertainment at the Waterfall stage in the Market Place between 11am and 3pm.

The line-up will include Barney Rubblz, who are three brothers from Denby playing a range of indie rock covers and originals.

Acoustic singer and songwriter Sophie Anna will return to the Derby stage, having gigged extensively at pubs and festivals throughout the year. Her performance will include songs from her first debut EP Best Kept Secret, which was released last year.

Meanwhile Rai Kah Mercury features singer and guitarist Tomas Crean who is renowned for his poetic lyrics. The band will perform music influenced by bands such as Joy Division and Radiohead.

Completing the line-up will be Mitch Ross who is an up and coming singer and guitarist from Derby.

CQ Saturdays Knickerbocker Glorious is produced by the Cathedral Quarter Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with FFTS Events.

The CQ Saturdays programme particularly won praise from the judges who crowned the Cathedral Quarter the best city centre location in last year’s Great British High Street Awards.

Information about this and all the events in the Cathedral Quarter are available at www.derbycathedralquarter.co.uk; on Twitter @DerbyCQ and Facebook CathedralQuarterDerby.