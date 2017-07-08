Music is the food of love for Jay Rayner

Renowned restaurant critic, MasterChef judge and presenter of BBC Radio 4’s The Kitchen Cabinet, Jay Rayner has one other skill. He’s also a jazz pianist. He has assembled a top-flight band of musicians for his performance at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre on July 21.

They will be playing tunes from the Great American food and drink songbook including Cantaloupe Island, Black Coffee, One For My Baby, and Save The Bones. There will be songs made famous by Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen, Blossom Dearie and Dave Frishberg. Jay will share anecdotes about being paid to eat out. There will also be tales about growing up with a mother, Claire Rayner, who was an agony aunt and performance of tunes that draw on the narratives of the problem page letter. The concert begins at 7.30pm.

For more details, visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk