New Year’s Eve concert at Buxton Opera House

The British Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will ring in the New Year at Buxton Opera House.

Champagne will be flowing at the venue this New Year’s Eve when the beautiful theatre rings in 2016 with its popular Gala Concert.

Taking place for the sixth consecutive year, the British Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will be on stage with compere Mark Langley and a sextet of top-class British classical singers.

Revellers will enjoy a night of orchestral favourites from opera, ballet and film and as always the evening will be preceded by a three-course gala dinner, this year in the Pavilion Gardens complex. The evening will conclude with an enjoyable singalong of Auld Lang Syne with the whole audience joining in at the stroke of midnight.

The line-up for this year’s gala includes popular bass baritone Tom McVeigh and tenor Nicholas Sales, alongside the soprano, Alison Roddy and mezzo-soprano, Louise Crane.

The show starts at 9.30pm. Tickets for New Year’s Eve Gala Concert are priced between £21 and £40. The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner starts at 6.15pm in The Pavilion Gardens, priced at £45 per head. For more information or to buy tickets, call the Box Office on 01298 72190 or buy online at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk