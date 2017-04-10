One to watch for Genesis fans at The Flowerpot

Italian band The Watch are hailed as one of the best Genesis tribute acts in the world and will be performing at The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, April 15.

A five-piece band from Milan, their music is inspired by classic 70s style prog-rock.

From 2009, they have been largely focused on Genesis albums and for the 2017 European Tour, The Watch will be playing the Genesis album Foxtrot in its entirety, performed live for the first time.

No other group manages to capture the adventurousness and electricity of Genesis in their pioneering days with quite such raw emotion.

The most dramatic Gabrielesque vocals and the all-round instrumental excellence of the band ensure a special show not to be missed.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £12.

For tickets and more gig information, go to www.rawpromo.co.uk