Oysterband announced as one of headliners at Derby Folk Festival

Oysterband will be joining this year’s Derby Folk Festival as the headline evening act for Friday, October 6.

Derby Folk Festival this year runs from October 6-8 and is jointly produced by Derby City Council’s Derby LIVE and Derbyshire-based PR Promotions.

Oysterband’s appearance at this year’s festival will be part of their 40th celebration special, with the band performing classic songs from every era of their long and mighty career.

Oysterband are the multi-award-winning outfit that brought passion, power and poetry to folk and roots music.

Entering into their 40th year as vital and creative as ever, the band can claim some of the finest songs in the modern folk canon to their name, including Put Out The Lights, When I’m Up (I Can’t Get Down), Blood Wedding, Everywhere I Go, The Oxford Girl, Granite Years and Native Son.

These and many other songs from their vast back catalogue will be featured on the night.

The original spirit of the punk ceilidh band Oysterband was formed in still lives on through their performances. Though 40 years on the growing depth and sensitivity of their songwriting, coupled with the strength of John Jones’ voice and their remarkable musicianship, have lifted their music into a richer, more acoustic era.

The band have produced two award-winning albums with June Tabor, Freedom & Rain and Ragged Kingdom, with the latter and their hugely influential album Holy Bandits being voted nos. 4 and 5 among the Ten Best Albums of the last 30 years by the public in a poll by fRoots Magazine in 2016.

This year’s line-up is already a who’s who from the broad spectrum of folk music, with many exciting artists confirmed for a variety of venues in Derby’s Cathedral Quarter.

A fantastic set of venues throughout the Cathedral Quarter will continue to provide the perfect backdrop for the festival, including the enlightenment era Derby Cathedral, the rustic Old Bell Hotel, the City Marquee on the Market Place and the Guildhall Theatre.

The festival will also include a host of free fringe events, dance acts, workshops and sessions, as well as an Arts and Craft Fair. These free events will be taking place in Derby City Centre, spreading the festival’s intoxicating atmosphere throughout the city and making sure the festival is available to everyone.

Oysterband will perform in the City Marquee, on the Market Place at 9.30pm on Friday, October 6 as part of a concert starting at 7pm, also featuring The Hut People and Martin Simpson.

Weekend tickets are available at an early bird price of £80 until July 31, and Friday Evening Tickets are priced at £24 for adults. Concessions are available. Festival tickets can be purchased on 01332 255800 or online at derbylive.co.uk

Find out more at derbyfolkfestival.co.uk and keep up to date with the latest festival announcements on twitter and facebook.