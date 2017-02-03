Paul McCartney inspires celebratory show

A celebration of the life of the musical legend Paul McCartney is heading for Derbyshire.

Macca - The Concert reunites the cast of the hit West End musical Let It Be and stars Emanuele Angeletti as Paul McCartney.

The show includes all of McCartney’s solo hits and a recreation of the Wings Over America 1976 Concert Tour.

Audiences will experience the drama of Live and Let Die, the pathos of No More Lonely Nights and the nostalgia of Band on the Run alongside many, many more.

Catch the show at Buxton Opera House on February 9 and at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on February 18, both at 7.30pm.

Tickets for Buxton cost £27, contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouseorg.uk

Tickets for the Chesterfield date cost £24, contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk