Revellers will enjoy musical excerpts from opera, ballet and film in a New Year’s Eve gala performance by the British Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

The concert at Buxton Opera House will feature bass baritone Tom McVeigh, soprano, Alison Roddy and mezzo-soprano, Louise Crane.

Tickets are priced from £21-£40. The concert begins at 9.30pm.

To book, contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk