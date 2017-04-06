Remi returns to area for latest Live and Local performance

The Remi Harris Trio will be in concert again in a Live and Local show at Crich Glebe Field Centre on Sunday, April 9.

One of the UK’s hottest jazz guitar talents, Remi Harris will be performing, together with double bass player Mike Green, and fellow guitarist Caley Groves.

Fresh from smashing it at the Montreal Jazz Festival, this trio, and their wonderful jazz, blues and rock-influenced music are welcomed back to Crich.

The group’s style is gypsy jazz and they really capture the genre’s relaxed virtuosity. Weaving prodigious technique with quiet charisma, wit and imagination, you only have to hear a few bars to realise that Remi is a virtuoso, his delightfully refreshing approach bringing a smile to the face. When this man plays, everyone stops talking and listens.

Their set offers a wide variety of music with something for everyone. You are as likely to hear unusual adaptations of tracks by the Beatles, Jimi Hendrix and Remi himself, as you are by Django Reinhardt and other jazz standards.

The show is suitable for those aged ten and over.

Call the box office on 01773 853260.