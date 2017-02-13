Ria is ready to rock in hit musical

A local girl is bringing 80s glam rock to Sheffield, Los Angeles-style!

Ria Westhead was born and raised in Chesterfield but for four nights this month she will be donning blue eye shadow, big shoulder pads and heading down L.A’s famous Sunset Strip as hit theatre group Splinters25 bring the West End smash musical Rock Of Ages to the region.

Get to the Octagon Centre on Western Bank, Sheffield, from February 22-25 and (and to quote the show) “enjoy having your faces melted!” as rock anthem after rock anthem attempts to blow the roof of this concert venue.

The musical has a massive fanbase including Ria (pictured centre), who said: “I auditioned for Rock Of Ages because I love the music, and I went to watch it in the West End because Shayne Ward played rock heart throb Stacey Jaxx.....and I do like Shayne Ward....though Tom Cruise in the film version wasn’t too bad either!”

Ria plays the amusingly titled, character Waitress no.1, a gentle dig at older musicals where characters are listed with a description and number, however this Waitress no.1 was thrilled to be cast in the role because “My favourite song in the show is actually the one I get to sing! To Be With You by Mr Big, a song I remember from growing up because me and my dad used to change the lyrics, from Waiting on a line to Waiting on a lilo!” said Ria. Rock Of Ages tells the story of local boy Drew Boley who dreams of being the world’s next big rock star (stage name Wolfgang Von Colt!) but currently cleans the toilets in the legendary Bourbon Room Bar on the Strip.

But things are about to change forever when, the girl of his dreams, his rock god idol, and two German property developers all turn up and turn his life upside down.

Packed with classic songs by artists such as Whitesnake, Europe, Foreigner, and Poison, Rock Of Ages was a world-wide smash and is the 27th longest running show in Broadway history.

Don’t miss your chance to see this hit musical on its short visit to the area. Get your tickets by calling 07790 413537 or emailing tickets@splinterstheatre.co.uk. A student discount is also available at the University box office