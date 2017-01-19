Riffs galore at Dave and co’s Derby gig

Check out Dave Manington’s Riff Raff at a Derby Jazz, taking place on Friday, January 20, at The Voicebox in Derby from 8pm.

Bassist and composer Dave Manington is one of the mainstays of the London jazz scene, a founder member of the Loop Collective, he has played with many of the pre-eminent jazz musicians in the UK and Europe including Julian Arguelles, Marius Neset, Gwilym Simcock, Mark Lockheart, Tim Garland, Iain Ballamy, Gwyneth Herbert, Michael Garrick, Pete Wareham, Pete King, Martin Speake, Alan Barnes amongst many others.

He’s also in demand for a broad range of different ensembles, playing with musicians from everywhere from South America to the Balkans, but the musicians he is most passionate about playing with are his contemporaries, many of whom he has worked with since moving to London to study at the Guildhall. Many collaborations and projects have been spawned from these connections. It was with the most like-minded of these people that he founded the Loop Collective ten years ago, in order to pool creative resources and promote their music more effectively.

For more on this gig, go to http://www.derby-jazz.co.uk/

Photo by Cat Munro