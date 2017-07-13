Ripley Music Festival rounds off with bumper weekend

The Ripley Music Festival 2017 comes to a climax this weekend with a bumper crop of events featuring plenty of local talent.

On Friday, July 14, you can head to Crossley Park in the town, from 7pm-9pm, for a Fleet Art young bands showcase featuring The Finiash, Gabe Newton Wild and Urban Choir.

On the same night, All Saints Church hosts Sonara Singers. Entry is £5 (under 18s free).

Saturday, July 15, is the day for many hours of top quality music at Crossley Park, starting at 1pm with Newton Park and then featuring sets from Race For The Prize, Sugar Rush, Waking Vegas, Daz Kelly, Josh Leverton, Loz Band, and Parasight (pictured).

The final day of the festival is Sunday, July 16. There will be more bands playing, plus there is an after-show party at the Holly Bush, running from 8pm until late.

For more on the festival, see https://m.facebook.com/RipleyMusicFestival/?ref=bookmarks or go to http://www.ripleymusicfestival.co.uk/events.html