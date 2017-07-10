Rockin’ good evening in store with Billy Walton Band

The Billy Walton Band will be heading over from New Jersey for a gig at The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, July 15.

The visit to the King Street-based venue is part of a short tour of the UK.

A pro since he was 15, Billy was lead guitarist/vocalist with Boccigalupe & the Bad Boys - Bruce Springsteen and Little Steven Van Zandt contemporaries - and Billy has played countless gigs in both the United States and Europe and sat in with numerous of rock luminaries including Springsteen, Gary US Bonds and Stevie Ray Vaughan’s backing band, Double Trouble.

A decade and a half on, Billy is stepping out with his own band. You can expect a combination of hard blues reminiscent of Hendrix, Clapton and Vaughan, mixed with a healthy dose of Warren Hayes and Derrick Trucks.

Fans already know Billy to be an explosive performer and together with bassist William Paris, drummer Marcus Croan and an awesome horn section, the Billy Walton Band churns out a singular brand of funky blues steeped in the jam band tradition.

Championed by Roger Mayer, the well-known British guitar effects guru who gave Hendrix his guitar sound, and influenced by the rich New Jersey musical heritage, The Billy Walton Band is everything you want in a powerhouse rock/blues band.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £13. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk