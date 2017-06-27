See new musical Silver Darling this week at Guildhall

Catch the brand new musical Silver Darling during its run at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre, from June 27-July 1.

After a very successful production of The Same Sky, Open Road Productions are proud to present Silver Darling, a tale of a poor fishing community on the Yorkshire coast in the years just before World War Two.

Britain is still trying to recover from a huge depression, and times are tough for everyone.

Finding it hard to make ends meet, the villagers struggle to keep their businesses afloat. No fish, no money!

Silver Darling features music and songs by Phil Baggaley, and a story by Tim Harvey.

Call the box office for ticket and performance details on 01332 255800.