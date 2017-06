Lap up the sights and sounds of Surreal Panther and Foo 5ighters as they celebrate the music of Steel Panther and the Foo Fighters.

The tribute bands join forces for a gig at The Spot Entertainment Centre, Derby, on June 23

Surreal Panther have gained accolades from rock royalty including the real Steel Panther.

Foo 5ighters are one of the UK’s leading tribute banmds.

Support comes from Whitesnake tribute Slip of the Tongue.

For tickets, visit www. www.skiddle.com