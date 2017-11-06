Stars galore at city centre’s lights switch-on bash

Derby LIVE has announced that X Factor star Amelia Lily will be headlining the 2017 Derby Christmas Lights Switch On hosted by Derby LIVE.

The traditional Christmas celebration will be held on the Market Place on Saturday, November 18, from 3.30pm and also includes a festive parade from The Spot to the Market Place at 4.30pm.

Amelia will be taking to the stage between 5.30pm and 6pm to perform three songs. She will also be on stage for the big switch-on at around 6pm.

The 2011 X-Factor finalist battled to third place in the competition during her time on the hit TV show earning the nickname ‘the comeback kid’.

A year later, she signed for Sony subsidiary Xenomania and released her debut single You Bring Me Joy, that reached number two in the UK charts.

In 2013, she supported Girls Aloud and Olly Murs on their tours, and since then Amelia has worked in the West End and this year starred in Celebrity Big Brother, finishing in second place.

Gem at Breakfast presenters Jo and Sparky will be hosting this year’s Christmas Light’s Switch On event. This year’s event we see a number of local community acts on stage.

The Merrill Melody Makers Choir is made up of pupils from year’s seven to 11 and was formed as part of the Merrill Academy enrichment programme in September 2016.

Up and coming Derby artist Emzae, posted her first demo online at the age of 19. Since then she has amassed support and drawn comparisons to everyone from early Kate Bush, to Kylie and Ray of Light era Madonna. Using a mixture of digital and analogue instrumentation, Emzae combines influences and experiences from different areas of her life to create her own brand of melody-driven, bittersweet pop.

Baby People – Urban Choir will be performing their unique blend of R&B, Pop and Soul. Scribble Victory are a dynamic acoustic pop duo from Derby, using just 2 voices, an acoustic guitar and half a drum kit, they manage to create a fresh, full and energetic performance.

For an extra festive treat Derby LIVE’s Beauty and the Beast stars will be performing on stage as Gaston and Belle.

This year’s parade will include a fantastic array of performers. Three local dance schools will be taking part for 2017. Upbeat Community Dance is a street dance school that began in 2009 providing classes for people in primary and secondary school. Ashbourne based Peak Dance Academy opened its doors in 2014, they will be performing as Disney characters. Dynamicmotif Dance and Performing Arts Academy is an Erewash based dance school that will be dancing in a Beauty and the Beast theme. The parade will also include The Ambassadors of Borrowash Showband, there will also be walkabout acts Christmas Elves and Christmas Belles. Santa will be leading the parade with festive cheer in his red Cadillac.

For more information and details of the event, visit www.derbylive.co.uk.