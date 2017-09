Oliver Dawson’s Saxon will headline the 20-plus acts performing at this month’s Whitwell Festival.

Attila the Stockbroker, Steel City Rhythm, Slade UK, Headsticks, Karl Phillips & The Rejects and Treebeard are among the line-up.

The festival runs at Whitwell Community Centre from September 8-10.

For further information, visit www.whitwellfestivalofmusic.org.uk