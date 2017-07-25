Sutton ramblers are ready for Carsington walk

Sunday, July 30, sees Sutton Rambling Club members head off on their latest walk.

It will be steady 12-mile ramble in the picturesque White Peak area. A shorter walk option will be available.

The walk will feature Carsington Water, attractive limestone scenery and a number of interesting villages.

The starting point will be the market town of Wirksworth. From there, those taking part will walk by Stonewood quarry, now a recreational area, and on to Middle Peak quarry. Following quiet footpaths. head westwards to the north shore of Carsington Water. This is England’s ninth largest reservoir with a capacity of 35,412 mega litres.

Construction started in 1979 but it was not completed until 1992. It is a very popular walking and cycling centre.

The route then visits Carsington village and on to Brassington for the main lunch break with two pubs providing refreshments.

In the afternoon, walkers will detour to Rainster Rocks consisting of dolomitic limestone and possibly the site of a Romano-British settlement. From here, you will head north on a mixture of paths and minor roads to finish at the Miners Standard pub above the village of Winster for a 6pm coach departure home.

For further information, please ring John on 01623 796396 or Keith on 01623 460866.