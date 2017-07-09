The Killers to play gig in Nottingham later this year

The Killers have announced a major UK and Ireland tour for November.

The tour will follow the release of the band’s upcoming fifth album, Wonderful Wonderful.

The Killers will perform at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Thursday, November, 23.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, July 14, priced at £50.40, £61.60 and £72.80 (administration fee included). Standing tickets are priced £61.60. There is a maximum of four tickets per person for this event.

Tickets can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/the-killers via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

The Killers recently released the video for their dazzling new single, The Man, the first taster of the new album. The video was shot in and around Las Vegas and sees the band collaborate with the award-winning director Tim Mattia for the first time.

The new tour announcement also follows on from a spectacular, hit-laden surprise set at Glastonbury last month which saw the band return to the festival for the first time since their 2007 Pyramid Stage headline show.

Wonderful Wonderful will be The Killers’ first album since 2012’s chart-topping Battle Born.

Recorded with the producer Jacknife Lee during album sessions in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, the album is shaping up to be the band’s most sonically forward-thinking record yet; an LP bursting with all of the blazing choruses and arena-filling anthems that make The Killers one of the world’s biggest and most beloved rock bands.