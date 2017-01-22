The Young’uns and Nancy Kerr retell folk ballad

A tale of exile and migration will be evocatively told by some of the finest folk musicians in the country in Buxton next week.

Join the musicians at the town’s Pavilion Arts Centre on Friday, January 27, for a timely re-telling of Peter Bellamy’s legendary folk ballads The Transports. The event marks a rare chance to see BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winners The Young’uns, Faustus, Nancy Kerr and members of Bellowhead together on stage.

The Transports tells the remarkable true tale of a family destroyed by poverty and crime, but resurrected by exile in 1787 to the new colony of Australia. With fresh script and musical arrangement, this legendary show re-emerges within a modern context of mass migration. In 1977 Peter Bellamy released The Transports on record with The Watersons, Martin Carthy, Nic Jones, AL Lloyd, June Tabor, Cyril Tawney, and Dave Swarbrick among others.

This new production combines The Transports’ incredible music with spellbinding story-telling.

At a time when migration makes headlines daily, this tale of past migration shows how little has changed in the global movement of desperate people. The accompanying project Parallel Lives charts town by town, those who once left Britain with those who have recently arrived.

Tickets are priced at £20. To buy tickets call Buxton Opera House box office on 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk