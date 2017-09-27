Tickets up for grabs for Sensational 60s Experience

The Sensational 60s Experience is back for 2017, coming to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on November 3, at 7.30pm.

It is packed full of hits and star names - and we have a pair of tickets up for grabs in our latest fantastic competition.

Former Searchers frontman Mike Pender is part of the Sensational 60s Experience tour

The show features Mike Pender (pictured), Chris Farlowe (pictured), Herman’s Hermits, The Fortunes and The New Amen Corner.

Between them they were responsible for hits such as Needles and Pins, Out Of Time, I’m Into Something Good, Storm In A Tea Cup and Bend Me Shape Me plus many many more. This is an evening of music not to be missed.

Tickets are available from the box office at the Royal Centre on 0115 9895555. But to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets in our great competition, answer the following question correctly: Who had a hit with I’m Into Something Good?

