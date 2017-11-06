Top names to play Derby Jazz gig

The latest Derby Jazz gig will feature Mark Trounson with Bill McHenry & Jeff Williams.

It takes place at the The Voice Box in Derby on Friday, November 10, at 8pm.

Mark Trounson has gained Arts Council Grants for The Arts support for this exciting tour that brings together two New York heavyweights and three of the best of the UK new wave.

Bill McHenry on tenor saxophone is one of the most unique and idiosyncratic players of the instrument to emerge in the last 30 years. Bill made his name performing in New York in the 1990s, emerging out of the fertile scene that established itself around Smalls Jazz Club.

The tour will feature Bill’s original compositions and his highly original take on standards, performed by a group that blends the experience of two seasoned American jazz musicians and three emerging talents on the UK jazz scene.

For more, go to www.derby-jazz.co.uk