Top trio returns for gig at city venue

The Stevie Nimmo Trio return to the Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, October 14.

Special guest will be Alan Nimmo on guitar and support on the night comes from Trevor Steger.

This is a band fronted by one of the most popular singers/guitarists to play the Flowerpot.

Stevie Nimmo has been successfully recording and touring for the last two decades.

Born and raised in Glasgow, there was always music around as Stevie grew up. Stevie never had any guitar or singing lessons but throughout the family there were plenty of people who sang or played some kind of instrument to learn from.

After a diagnosis of cancer in 2009 and subsequent surgery resulting in the loss of his voice for over two months, Stevie, now living in France, was forced to ease back on his touring schedule with The Nimmo Brothers, spending some months in recovery following this major operation.

During this period, focusing on the style of music Stevie listens to ’off the park’, he wrote the songs that now make up The Wynds of Life. For Stevie songwriting isn’t something that you plan, it’s something that you need to do. As Stevie says; “When you have that something inside you, that feeling be it happy or sad, you just have to let it out. It’s an extremely emotional process and my only way to do that is through song”.

In 2016, Stevie was nominated at the British Blues Awards for Best Male Vocalist, Best Guitarist and Best Songwriter with The Nimmo Brothers nominated in Best Blues Band.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £12. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk