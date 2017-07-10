Trust fund reaches 30 years of helping young Derbyshire musicians

The Derby Concert Orchestra Trust Fund has reached its 30th anniversary as it continues to provide financial assistance to talented young musicians across Derbyshire.

The fund was set up in 1987 with a bequest of £10,000 from the estate of Leslie Bass Gardner. The will stated that the monetary value, given as £5,000, was to be doubled if Mr Bass Gardner’s nephew predeceased him. In the event this actually happened.

With an initial group of five trustees, chaired by Philip Foulds, an application process was agreed and put in place.

It was agreed that only the interest payable from the capital be used for awards so they are restricted to amounts of £50 to £250 per applicant. In 1999, a loan of £6,000 was given to the trust by Derby Concert Orchestra which has improved the financial situation of the Trust Fund.

Over the years, the trust has helped many students ranging from a grade one cornet to a post graduate singer who has since sung at Glyndebourne.

Applicants, who must live in Derbyshire, who wish to further their musical training, which a shortage of money might otherwise affect, should contact the Trust secretary Anne Allcock at anne.allcock51@gmail.com for an application form.