VIDEO: The Quireboys sing the blues

Veteran rock ‘n’ rollers The Quireboys are touring their new album, White Trash Blues, and have a gig lined up in Derbyshire. The latest long-player sees The Quireboys put their own stamp on songs by blues legends such as Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker, Chuck Berry and Billy Boy Arnold.

Guitarist Paul Guerin said: “The album came together very organically but they are songs everyone has played at different times over the years and they feel like they’re part of our history. There are a few leftfield choices and we love that but it’s always great to give the classics a go.

“We’re naturally suited to playing the blues but let’s be honest - once Spike starts singing they all sound like they could be Quireboys songs. And they can be!”

Catch The Quireboys at The Venue, Derby, on September 14. Tickets £18 in advance. Visit www.thevenue-derby.co.uk Photo by Goldwood Images