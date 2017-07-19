Welsh-sung opera adds new slant to festival

Buxton International Festival brought us the only performance outside Wales of Y Tŵr by Guto Puw.

This Music Theatre Wales and Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru production at the Opera House was sung in Welsh with English side-titles.

The opera charts the relationship of a couple from youth to death, exploring the tensions between fantasy and reality.

Caryl Hughes and Gwion Thomas were excellent in the two demanding roles: they sang and acted impressively and grew old before our eyes. The music was modern and told the story with soaring clarity.

The set was right, especially as the clutter of life was cast away in old age.

This was certainly something different for Buxton, a totally new slant on opera which the audience really appreciated.