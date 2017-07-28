New attractions at Bakewell Show

Bakewell Show will be attracting thousands of visitors to experience the best in country pursuits.

The annual spectacular, dubbed the Little Royal, takes place at Bakewell Showground from August 1 to 3.

An equestrian day will take place on Tuesday, August 1, followed by activities for all the family on the Wednesday and the Thursday. New for this year are hands-on woodland ways workshops offering fire lighting and bushcraft knife sharpening, a beer competition to include best microbrewery and best home brewing categories and a Love Food Live cookery demo trailer with celebrity chef Richard Fox, aka the Beer Chef, who appeared on Men Brewing Badly with friend Neil Morrissey. Exhibitors displaying livestock, rabbits, dogs, pigeons, poultry and more, artisan food producers and craftspeople selling their wares and horticultural displays will be among the attractions.

For more information and ticket details, visit www.bakewellshow.org