Outdoor theatre and cinema shows for families

Derbyshire families have outdoor theatre performances and cinema shows to look forward to over the summer at Markeaton Park in Derby.

Big Adventures Theatre Company present their new community play The Last Revolution this week. The musical, which will be staged from June 23 to June 25 tells the story of the people at the heart of the last recorded revolution in England. A story of love, honour, brotherhood and betrayal, this production marks the 200th anniversary of the Pentrich Revolution and forms part of Big Adventures’ 20th anniversary season.

Oddsocks bring Macbeth to the park on July 26 and 27. Shakespeare’s dramatic story of ambition turned bad is brought vividly to life in this hilarious steampunk musical adaptation. Alongside a soundtrack of hit songs this classic tale with a twist will once again portray Oddsocks passion for performing Shakespeare with energy and silliness.

Bakewell based Babbling Vagabonds will lead an hour-long theatrical walk through the park on July 29 and 30.

Families will be offered the chance to pit their wits against riddlers, puzzle makers and a tricksy wolf to see if they can discover The Golden Thief of Markeaton Park.

Film fans can see two box office smash hits in the great outdoors.

Mamma Mia (cert PG), which will be screened on August 4, is the musical sensation that swept the nation. The story of a bride-to-be trying to find her real father, this film is bursting with top actors and hit songs from pop superstars ABBA. Also returning to the big screen is the high school musical classic Grease (PG). Sandy and Danny fell in love over the summer. Then at the beginning of the school year they unexpectedly realise they are at the same school. Will they rekindle their romance? Find out on August 5. Both films are suitable for general viewing but some scenes may be unsuitable for young viewers. Tickets for each film cost £13. Details: For tickets, phone 01332 255800 or visit www. derbylive.co.uk