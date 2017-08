High-flying stars swooped on Chesterfield this afternoon to launch this year’s pantomime. Sam Attwater (EastEnders, Dancing On Ice), Kelli Young (Liberty X) and Anthony Sahota (Let It Shine) will perform in Peter Pan, the first time that the pantomime has been staged at the Pomegranate Theatre.

More than 25,000 people are expected to watch the show from December 2 to January 2.