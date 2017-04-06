Pasha shares his passion for dancing in Derbyshire venue

Winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2014, Pasha Kovalev, is touring once again with his new show Let’s Dance The Night Away.

He is heading for Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Tuesday, April 18, where he will be joined by special guest Anja Garnis.

Pupils from the Lisa Gail Theatre School will have two spots in the show which is an incredible opportunity for them to perform with Pasha.

Pasha arrived in the UK in 2011 as one of the professionals on Strictly Come Dancing. His first celebrity partner was Chelsee Healey and they became the nation’s favourites when they were runners-up to the coveted title.

In 2012 he danced with Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh and was once again runner-up.

The following year Pasha danced with Countdown presenter Rachel Riley before finally winning the trophy in 2014 with television presenter Caroline Flack.

After the huge success of his Life Through Dance and It’s All About You tours over the last few years, Pasha will be joined again by his spectacular dancers including special guest Anja.

This new production features breathtaking choreography, sensational music and stunning costumes leaving the audience supercharged with positive energy and emotion.

The show at the Winding Wheel starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £26, contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk