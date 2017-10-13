Performers breathe life into Asian fables

Timeless and treasured fables from the Indian sub-continent will be brought to life.

Tales of Birbal, which will be staged at Derby Theatre, is a combination of storytelling, puppetry, music and humour.

Mashi and Bhanji are travelling story-tellers, living hand-to-mouth with just a wooden cart, trinkets they have collected on their travels, and a family of mischievous crows for company. Stopping one day for lunch, they recreate mythical tales of the great Mughal King Akbar and his wise companion, Birbal. How can a man survive a night in a freezing lake? How many crows are there in a kingdom? Only Birbal knows!

Derby Theatre will host the touring production on October 14 when there will be performances at 1pm and 3pm

Tickets £10 and £7, contact www.derbytheatre.co.uk or call 01332 593939.