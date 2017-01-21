Players will shine in village panto

The sound of laughter and “It’s behind you” will be heard in Tansley when pantomime characters light up the stage.

Tansley Players are presenting Aladdin at the village hall from January 26 to 28 at 7.30pm.

Aladdin is played by Chloe Arbury who is too poor to marry the woman he loves Princess Cherry Blossom (Katie Dillingham). Abanazer (April Saunders) tricks him into a cave where he finds an old lamp containing a magical genie (Charlotte Gale) and treasures abound but how to rid himself of Abanazer? Help is at hand from his faithful friend, Pan Yan, the Panda (Lauren Lindridge).

Chris Gale is, as always, overacting and singing loudly as he tries to wangle his way out of the turning the mangle in the laundry and hopes to persuade Soap Pee Wu (Jackie Pearson) to make an honest woman of her.

The main characters are supported by a small but very enthusiastic chorus.

Aladdin contains beautiful songs including two delightful duets sung by Aladdin and Princess Cherry Blossom.

Tickets are available from Bev Oates on 01629 582154.