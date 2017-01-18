Rallying support for shooting of Belper Arts Festival cinema clip

Filming of the Belper Arts Festival 2017 cinema trailer will take place on the morning of Sunday, January 22.

Artists, singers, dancers, actors and performers of all kinds will feature. Children and local groups are especially welcome,

Participants should meet in the Memorial Gardens, King Street, Belper, and the filming will start at 9.30am.

“The plan is to have small groups of artists, singers, dancers and performers at points along the street. These groups will be visited by a character who will make her away down the street,” said George Gunby, Belper Arts Festival co-ordinator. “It would be great if people could come along in fancy dress or in costume. We expect to have filming complete by 11am. Everyone who takes part will be given a copy of the DVD.”

Louis Vella of Studio 3 Cine will be behind the camera.

The finished trailer will be shown at the Ritz Cinema in Belper as well as YouTube and social media.

For further details, contact George Gunby, tel. 07845 400914 or email: nonnel@sky.com