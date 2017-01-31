Real ale festival cheer in Chesterfield

Real ale drinkers will be raising their glasses to the top brews in the country.

More than 120 beers from around the UK will be on offer at CAMRA’s festival in Chesterfield Winding Wheel on Friday and Saturday, February 3 and 4.

Ciders, perries and country wines will also be available.

Live music will be provided by Escape Plan on Friday evening and Carnival on Saturday night.

The festival is open from 11am to 4pm and 6.30pm to 11pm.

Tickets £5.50 (lunchtime session) and £6.50 (evening). Call 01246 345777 or visit www.chesterfield.camra.org.uk