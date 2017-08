Have your say

Get your groove on, don your 80s outfits and dance to the sounds of three decades ago.

Jez Revell’s Big Night Out - 80s Special hits Matlock Bath Grand Pavilion on Saturday, August 12.

The event is open to over 21s only.

Tickets £10 and proceeds from sales will go to The Grand Pavilion Restoration Fund.

Details: Advance tickets only, www.jezrevell.com