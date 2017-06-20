Rock band Metropolis launch second EP

Chesterfield-based rock band Metropolis launch their new EP this weekend.

They will be playing at The Ark Tavern, Brimington, on Saturday, June 24.

The mew EP is called Too Fast, Too Loud and is inspired by comments from gig-goers mentioning how fast and loud the music is at a typical Metropolis gig. Fans attending the release gig will be able to buy new merchandise such as Too Fast, Too Loud T-shirts, signed photographs and more.

There will be no charge on the door for this gig.

Metropolis are now in their seventh year of gigging and writing original material.

Coupled with their own songs, the band also play covers by the likes of Thin Lizzy, AC/DC, Saxon and UFO.

If you’re looking for an old school rock and roll gig, a Metropolis event won’t disappoint. Metropolis launched their first EP at the Proact stadium, Chesterfield, last year.