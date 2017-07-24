Room on the Broom is winging its way to Chesterfield

Have your say

A stage version of Room on the Broom is flying into Chesterfield this week

Join the witch and her cat on their mission to defeat the dragon in Tall Stories’ adaptation of the picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

Songs, laughs and scary fun are guaranteed in this Olivier Award nominated show which is suitable for children of three years and upwards.

Performances are on Friday, July 28, at 1.30pm and 4.30pm and Saturday, July 29, at 10.30am and 1.30pm.

Tickets £14. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk