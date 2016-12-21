Santa fun run for cancer charity

Festive run organisers are rallying support for an event aimed at raising money for Weston Park Cancer Charity.

North Derbyshire Running Club is holding a Santa fun run at Queen’s Park, Chesterfield, on December 24.

There is a 5k for 11 years and over, which is four laps of the park on footpaths, and a 1500m run, suitable for children aged 5 to 10 years, which is three and a half laps of the cricket pitch.

Santa suits will be provided as part of entry fees.

For more invormation, visit www. northderbyshirerc.jimdo.com