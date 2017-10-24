Shiver me timbers! Pirates musical for Peak Youth

Ahoy me hearties! Peak Youth will stage a gem of a show which sparkles with swashbuckling musical numbers and colourful characters.

Pirates of The Curry Bean will sail into Whittington Methodist Church Hall in Chesterfield where the voyage runs from November 3 to 5.

The story revolves around fearless pirates who set out on their quest for treasure and are pursued by the crew of the Crunchy Frog, captained by the unfortunate Admiral Hornhonker and manned by hapless shipmates. Both crews are shipwrecked on the island of Lumbago in the sea of Sciatica.

A cast of 30 is directed by Mike Spriggs, the musical director is Jon Davies and Kaye Gilbert is choreographer.

Performances are at 7pm on November 3 and 4 and 2pm on Sunday, November 5.

For tickets, call 01246/233475 or e mail mikespriggs7@yahoo.co.uk.

Photo by Kelly Gibbons