Sterling sounds of classic composers

Music by J.S. Bach, Sir Malcolm Arnold and Howard Blake will be aired in a concert in Matlock.

The Sterling Trio, comprising flautist Sarah Atter, clarinetist Thomas Verity and pianist Lauren Hibberd will play at Highfields School on January 27 at 7.30pm.

These musicians have a repertoire of both original works and arrangements.

The concert has been organised by Matlock Music Society. Tickets £12, half price for students and registered jobseekers, free entry for under 18s.

For more details, visit www.matlockmusic.org.uk