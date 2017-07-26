Steve Harris’ British Lion revs up for Rock and Blues Custom Show

Have your say

Three days of bands and two indoor custom bike shows add up to a great weekend of partying at the Rock and Blues Custom Show.

This year’s show roars into life at the Coney Green Showground in Pentrich on July 27.

The first night is given over to tribute bands with Motorheadache heading the charge.

Steve Harris’ British Lion headlines Friday’s show and Y & T top the bill on Saturday.

For nmore details, visit www.therockandblues.com