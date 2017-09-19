Storyteller lets imagination run riot at festival show

Performance poet and storyteller Mark Gwynne Jones will be entertaining families at Wirksworth Festival.

His show, Wordworms, is one of wild imaginings and is based on his collection of stories for young readers.

Mark’s performance at Wirksworth Town Hall on September 23 ill demonstrate how words can shape the world in magical ways.

The show begins at 2pm. Tickets £4 (adult), £2 (under 18s).

Details: www.wirksworthfestival.co.uk