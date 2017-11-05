Strictly champion heads Flashdance the musical

Strictly Come Dancing champion Joanne Clifton teams up with a1 pop band heart-throb Ben Adams in Flashdance - The Musical which tours to Chesterfield this week.

Joanne is no stranger to being at the top as she is also a world and European champion ballroom dancer and is one of very few pro dancers to have won both the main Strictly glitter ball with Ore Oduba last year and the Christmas Special in 2015 with Harry Judd.

She is enjoying the lead role in Flashdance - The Musical. “I think everyone in the world whether dancer or non-dancer, as soon as they hear ‘What a Feeling’, remember that iconic scene at the end of the film and I’m so incredibly lucky that I get to do that every night in a UK tour along with fabulous numbers like She’s a Maniac.”

Ben Adams has been singing and performing since the age eight. He started as head chorister at St. Margaret’s, Westminster Abbey, singing at royal weddings, touring all over Europe, recording two classical albums and frequently singing for the likes of the Queen and the Pope. He became the lead singer of the band a1, who racked up ten million record sales, two UK number ones, five studio albums and toured throughout the world, winning a Brit award among many others.

When the band split, Ben took to the studio and is now a successful song writer and producer, working with the likes of Robin Thicke, Craig David, JLS, Ward Thomas, Sam Bailey, Boyzone and Alexandra Burke to name but a few. In 2010, a1 reformed and having successfully completed stadium tours in Asia and 68 sold out arena concerts across Europe, they starred in The Big Reunion on ITV2 and played arenas across the country. They continue to tour throughout the world.

Ben says of taking to the stage in Flashdance: “It’s amazing to be part of such an iconic story, and as an 80s’ child I was brought up on this music so I couldn’t be happier.”

Flashdance - The Musical runs at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, from Wednesday, November 8, to Saturday, November 11. For tickets, call 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk