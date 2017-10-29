Take a trip around the world at Bakewell concert

Join four classically trained musicians of the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra on a musical journey.

They will be exploring a wide range of music from travelling people across the world and fusing it all together with their own sound.

Expect shades of tango, gypsy jazz and Irish fiddle music in the Klezmer-ish concert at Bakewell Town Hall on Friday, November 3, at 7.30pm.

Tickets £12 and £10 (concessions). Contact www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/367302