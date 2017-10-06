The Grumbleweeds play to huge laughs

Having already chalked up an astonishing 50 years in showbiz, comedy veterans The Grumbleweeds continue to delight audiences around the globe.

They will be performing at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on October 12.

Founder member Robin Colvill said: “The popularity of the act has never really gone away. When we weren’t on TV or on the radio, we were busy in the theatres, cabaret clubs or on cruise ships.

The Grumbleweeds act is a timeless mix of comedy, impressions and visual gags. Grumbleweed, James Brandon, said: “We’ve kept on adding to and updating the show over the years, keeping all the classic routines, and adding new ones, making sure it’s all current, up to date... and above all else funny! I guess that’s why it continues to play to huge laughs wherever we go. If there’s a secret to it’s longevity then that has to be it”

The show has received praise throughout the theatrical world, earning the lads the right to call themselves ‘The Guv’nors of live comedy’.

Catch The Grumbleweeds at The Pomegranate Theatre on October 12 at 2pm. Tickets are available from www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01246 345 222.