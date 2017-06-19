Theatre and cinema in the great outdoors

Outdoor theatre and cinema has returned to Markeaton Park Craft Village, Derby.

Theatre shows include The Last Revolution, from June 23 to 25. This drama about love, honour, brotherhood and betrayal marks the 200th anniversary of the Pentrich Revolution.

Macbeth on July 26 and 27, will be staged by Oddsocks which presented last week’s Fifties-styled Romeo and Juliet.

Cinema brings the hit film Mamma Mia with all of ABBA’s top hits on August 4, while on August 5 audiences will be donning their leather jackets for musical classic Grease.

For more details, call 01332 255800 or visit www.derbylive.co.uk