Derbyshire theatre launches play season

Fancy a good laugh? Then check out the first in a season of spring plays at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre.

Look Who’s Talking by Derek Benfield focuses on Sheila and Andrew who are looking forward to a quiet Sunday lunch. However their plans are thrown into disarray with the arrival of unexpected visitors, Brian, and Carole. Brian met Sheila briefly on a girls’ night out and Carole is Andrew’s secretary.

When old friend Jane arrives too, joyous misunderstanding piles on uproarious mistaken identity as the couple try to cover up their possible infidelities...and all their chickens come home to roost!

The production, running from |January 17 to 21 is by Rumpus Theatre Company.

Rumpus return the following week to stage Treasure Island, a madcap reworking of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale of pirates and adventures.

In this madcap romp for all the family, young Jim Hawkins bumps into all your old favourites - gullible Squire Trelawney, kind Dr Livesey, scary Blind Pew, barking Billy Bones, bonkers Ben Gunn and of course sneaky Long John Silver, not forgetting Silver’s wise-cracking parrot, and a whole host of colourful and hilarious characters.

Treasure Island runs from January 24 to 29.

The season rounds off with Sleuth which will be presented by Tabs Productions at the Pomegranate Theatre from January 31 to February 4. Anthony Shaffer’s ultimate game of cat and mouse is played out in a cosy country house owned by celebrated mystery writer, Andrew Wyke. Invited guest, Milo Tindle, shares not only Wyke’s love of games but also the love of his wife. Revenge is devised and murders plotted as the two plan the ultimate whodunnit.

Plays will be performed at the Pomegranate Theatre every evening at 7.30pm, with the matinees on Wednesday at 2pm and Saturday at 3pm. There will be an additional Sunday matinee of Treasure Island on Sunday, January 29, at 2.30pm.

Tickets £19.50 and £18.50 (concessions), child £16.50. Add £1 to all prices for Saturday evening performances. See three plays for the price of two if you book calling the Chesterfield Theatres box office on 01246 345 222.