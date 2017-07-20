Derbyshire writer George’s play hits stage in Eckington

DIVA is to be performed at the Civic Centre in Eckington on Saturday, July 29.
In 1960, the 20 year old Virginia Wilson left England with a dream and £20 in her pocket. In Los Angeles. she found stardom in movies and television, huge wealth, eight husbands and a lifestyle beyond imagination. Now, defrauded by her latest husband and short of funds, Virginia has to return to England to work.
DIVA is set in a dressing room of the Timothy Dalton Theatre in Derby. As Virginia prepares for the first day of rehearsal, a telephone call turns her day upside down.
DIVA has been written by Belper playwright George Gunby. His performed plays include Boleyn, Mind Games and The Passion.
He said: “The play, DiVA!, has been tucked away in a cupboard for four years. The reason for that was I couldn’t find the right actress for Virginia Wilson.
Then, almost by accident, I met Kay Facer Swann and instinct told me that she was destined to play Virginia Wilson. When I got home I was running around telling my wife ‘I’ve found her! I’ve found her!’ Thank goodness Kay was as excited as I was.”
DIVA, which contains some adult themes, will be performed from 7.30pm.
Tickets are adult £7, over 60s and under 16s £5. Tickets can be bought online from www.belperartsfestival.org or by phone from George Gunby on 07847 478251 or from the Civic Centre, Eckington.
