East meets West in this classic musical in Marlpool

Marlpool URC Theatre Company will be performing the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical The King And I at Marlpool United Reformed Church Community Hall from October 18-21.

East versus West makes for a dramatic, richly textured and ultimately uplifting tale of enormous fascination.

It is 1862 in Siam when an English widow, Anna Leonowens, and her young son arrive at the Royal Palace in Bangkok, having been summoned by the King to serve as tutor to his many children and wives. The King is largely considered to be a barbarian by those in the West, and he seeks Anna’s assistance in changing his image, if not his ways. With both keeping a firm grip on their respective traditions and values, Anna and the King grow to understand and, eventually, respect one another, in a truly unique love story.

Theatregoers of all ages are sure to enjoy this spectacular stage musical. The production is brimming with some of the most famous musical theatre songs ever written, including Getting To Know You, I Whistle a Happy Tune, Something wonderful and Shall We Dance?.

The cast is led by Sarah Evans and Michael Bailey, who play Anna and the King. The crew is led by director and musical director Alison Bailey with choreography by Kathy Smith.

This much-loved musical will be presented nightly at 7.15pm with a matinee on Saturday, October 21, at 2.15pm. Tickets are on sale now priced at £9 and are available from the box office on 01332 986082 or they can be booked online via the website at www.ticketsource.co.uk/murctc with no booking fee.

The company has an age range of 6 to 85 and has been performing together for more than 30 years.

Photo credit: Tony Wain