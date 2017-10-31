Furthest From The Sea lines up comedy events

Furthest from the Sea Music, Comedy & Arts CIC returns to the Nottingham Comedy Festival.

Following on from this year’s Derby Comedy Festival, Furthest from the Sea has lined up a series of events showcasing new and emerging East Midlands comedy talent.

Beginning with a Derby double header on Thursday, November 9, Feritt and Marshal B Anderson present The Time Traveller and the Ferret, an evening of satirical shenanigans and filthy folk music.

Award winning funny men Verbal Discharge take a political and nonsensical look back at 2017, with Verbal Discharge’s Review of the Year, a live podcast recording on Friday, November 10.

On Saturday, November 11, Stand Up Mi Duck - Furthest from the Sea’s annual new comedy showcase - features Alex Leam, Edi Johnston, magic and mayhem with Lord Illusion and LGBT+ spoken word artist Dan Webber, from 7.30pm, with Simon Caine - Laughter is the best Placebo, concluding the night from 9pm.

All events take place upstairs at The Cross Keys and are presented in association with Foulds Music as part of Nottingham Comedy Festival 2017.

For tickets and more information regarding Nottingham Comedy Festival visit www.nottinghamcomedyfestival.co.uk